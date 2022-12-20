IPOB Denies Having Any Bomb Factory

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday denied having a bomb factory in Ebonyi State or anywhere in Southeast.

The Ebonyi State Police Command had said it recovered some Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the biggest bomb factory in the Southeast belonging to IPOB.

The police said the recovered IEDs were capable of causing colossal damage when detonated.

IPOB denied the allegation in a statement by its spokesman Emma Powerful.

IPOB said, “Following the frustration and failure among the Nigerian security architecture to blackmail IPOB with the burning of INEC and government infrastructures and killing of security personnel in the South East, they have upped their blackmailing game with the so-called bomb factory in Ebonyi State.”

The group while debunking the allegation by the police said, “We want to make it categorically clear that IPOB is innocent of this accusation. It is unfortunate that the Nigeria government is damaging their remaining image and reputation in the bid to blackmail IPOB and deceive the world into perceiving IPOB as terrorists. Little did they know that the world has Intel that gives them accurate information about IPOB activities.

“The Nigerian government’s frustration is heightened because IPOB has defeated them in the global arena as well as on the local stage, even with their huge lobbying efforts against us.

“Again, for record purposes, IPOB and ESN don’t use bombs in their operations and do not have any bomb factory anywhere. If there is any bomb factory discovered in the East, then the police must have set it up with their terrorist brothers, the Fulani herdsmen who are bomb experts.

“We demand full and independent forensic investigation into the so-called bomb factory so that the lives of our people will not be endangered by enemies whose agenda for years has been to exterminate us and take over our lands and resources.

“However, anyone who allows themselves to be used to cause confusion and havoc in the South East should know that they are going to face some serious and stiff resistance from IPOB. We are watching Nigeria Police ridicule themselves and their Government.

“We promised to destroy them with truth, not with bullets and bombs. The more they blackmail IPOB, the more IPOB exposes their crookedness and emptiness to the world. Elohim has called us on this mission, and we shall not retreat nor surrender irrespective of blackmail, arrest, torture, killing, and forceful abductions until Biafra is fully restored to an independent free nation.”