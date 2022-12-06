‘It’s Either You Vote APC Or You’re Dealt With’ – Lawmaker Threatens Constituents

Majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has been spotted in a viral video threatening his constituents that they will face dire consequences if they don’t vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Doguwa, in the video, while issuing the threat to people of his constituency, was seen being pacified by members, but he kept on with rage over the people.

The Kano-born politician who spoke in the Hausa language, represents Tudun Wada/Doguwa constituency in the 9th National Assembly and is a prominent ruling party member.

The Kano-born politician was seen being pacified by members, but he kept on with rage over the people.

Doguwa, who spoke in the Hausa language, represents Tudun Wada/Doguwa constituency in the 9th national assembly and is a prominent ruling party member.

His statement reads in part: ‘On the election day, it’s either you vote for APC or you are dealt with.’

READ MORE: Reject APC in 2023, Atiku Tells Persons With Disabilities

With the same rage, recall that Doguwa recently had a clash with Murtala Garo, the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in Kano.

Garo alleged that Doguwa attacked him with a teacup when he stormed their political meeting and made several allegations against their gathering, where the governorship candidate of the party, Nasiru Gawuna, was present

The deputy governorship candidate alleged that the majority leader was very violent and injured him when he was trying to defend the allegations he made against him.

According to reports, Doguwa also vowed that he would continue to criticise the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso. The lawmaker revealed that he and Kwankwaso are long-time family friends, but because of politics, Kwankwaso refused to send him condolence when his father died.

Doguwa said Kwankwaso and his family were so close that he would sometime come to their family house to spend nights together with him.