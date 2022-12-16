Keyamo Takes Swipe At PDP For Taking Glory Of Deepening Democracy In Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for claiming to be responsible for deepening democracy in the country.

The PDP Campaign Council had earlier claimed responsibility for sustaining democracy in the country during its 16 years in power.

The Council, however, stated this on Thursday following United States President Joe Biden’s commendation of President Muhammadu Buhari for deepening democracy in the country and in Africa.

In a swift response, the chief spokesman of the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo, said the PDP should not take the glory for deepening democracy in the country, adding that the party conducted the worst election in the history of Nigeria.

Keyamo said the US President commended President Buhari and not the PDP, adding that the opposition party is attempting to adulterate Biden’s speech and seek relevance.

The minister of State for labour and employment added that the opposition is always attempting to seek attention even when it wasn’t necessary.

He said, “What we know is that Biden congratulated Buhari, not the PDP. We are taking the statement from Biden literally as of today. The PDP is just attempting to adulterate what the US President said and that is what we are sticking to.

“We all know that the worst election in the history of Nigeria was conducted under the PDP. Jonathan didn’t do anything extraordinary. He was defeated and left power. So what legacy are they talking about?”