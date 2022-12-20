Messi Named BBC Sports Personality’s World Sport Star Of The Year

After having a successful world experience at the just concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Argentina and Paris Saint Germaine forward, Lionel Messi has added another glory to his portfolio.

The British Media Giant named Messi “BBC Sports Personality’s World Sport Star of the Year for 2022.”.

The 35 years old sensational forward led Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 36 years in Qatar.

Meanwhile, He also won the tournament’s Golden Ball – awarded to the best player – after scoring seven goals at his fifth World Cup.

The former Barcelona legend is globally recognized as one of the greatest footballers of all-time.

Messi scored twice in the World Cup final and also converted a penalty in the shootout as Argentina beat holders France 4-2 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw.