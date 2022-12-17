Northerners Angry With Tinubu For Claiming He Made Buhari President – Ologbondiyan

Spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan has said claims by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu enjoys wide popularity in the North is false.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Ologbondiyan, immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said events in the North especially in Kano shows that Tinubu is not popular in the zone.

According to him, the Northerners are angry with Tinubu for claiming that he unilaterally made President Muhammadu Buhari realise his dream of ruling Nigeria in 2015 after three failed attempts between 2003 and 2011.

He said “If you want to assess how popular Tinubu is in the North, just look at what has been happening since the campaigns started. He went to Kano state but he had nobody to receive him. Few days ago, he was in Kaduna where he blasphemed the religion of Islam which got a lot of Muslims angry”.

“Tinubu did not build any structure in the North. He has also not build any relationship across Nigeria except the South West”.

“If you recall, Babachir Lawal, former SGF said ahead of Tinubu’s campaign for president, he advised that they should go to the South East but Tinubu said it was unnecessary as their votes are inconsequential”.

“Is it in that South East that Tinubu will go to campaign now and they will vote for him? Nigerians will teach him and the APC a lesson they will never forget soon”.