“Okupe Resigned On His Own, No Official Replacement For Him Yet” – Labour Party

The Labour Party has reacted to the resignation letter, penned down by the former Campaign Director General of the party.

It would be recalled that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced him to two years imprisonment with an option of N500,000 fine on each of the 26 count charges for which he was found guilty of.

Reacting to the resignation, Labour Party Spokespersons, Mr. Tanko Yunusa, said the party has not make any official pronouncement for Okupe and no replacement for him as it stand.

Mr. Yunusa in an interview with Channel Tv on Tuesday, said, “Right now, we have not officially made pronouncement with regard to the resignation that you read out. Untill when the campaign council meet and they will take a decision on what to do and how to do it.”

“Those could also be speculation until when the campaign council meets, because we’re not an independent or not singular person can make such decision. It’s a collective decision for the interest of the Nigeria people.”

The Party Spokesperson however stressed that the party had no intention to sack Doyin Okupe following the court’s ruling.

“When the judgment came, we only went back to look at the pluses and minuses of this particular pronouncement, with the view of how we’ll come stronger out of it, but there was no particular decision that was made in regards to this particular situation.

“The decision by Dr. Doyin is a personal one, he took it on his own merit as a true democrat, who knows that it’s a collective interest and then he decided of his own to make that particular pronouncement you saw in the letter.”

“But collectively, the campaign council of the party has not made any pronouncement as regards to that.”

Mr. Yunusa added that the campaign council shall continue to work collectively for the movement of the party.