Super Falcons Forward Asisat Oshoala Bags LaLiga Top Scorer Award

Nigeria and Barcelona Super star, Asisat Oshoala officially received her Pichichi award for finishing the 2021/22 Women’s Spanish Primera Division season as the top scorer with 20 goals.

The Winner of Africa Best woman player, shared the award with Real Madrid’s Geyse after both emerged as the league’s top joint-scorer in May.

Meanwhile, Asisat achieved this with Barcelona Femeni despite missing several top-flight matches due to injury.

The 27-year-old sensational forward finished after scoring 20 goals in 19 league appearances last season.

Recall that she switched to Barcelona in July 2019 from Arsenal, she became the first Nigerian to achieve the feat.

Oshoala has won both League and Champions League with the Spanish women side.