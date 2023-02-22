Army Announces Hotlines For Reporting Security Breaches During Elections

The Nigerian Army has released a list of hotlines to report suspicious act of violence by unscrupulous persons during the forthcoming presidential elections scheduled for Saturday, February 25.

This was revealed in a statement on Tuesday by the director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu.

According to him, the hotlines are to be used by the public to support efforts of security agencies in ensuring peaceful elections across the country and also report the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.

Nwachukwu said it is part of the Nigerian army’s move to support the police, which is the lead security agency, to ensure successful conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.

The statement partly read, “In an effort to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate of providing support to civil authorities and working in synergy with the Nigeria Police to ensure protection of lives and property during the forthcoming 2023 elections, the Nigerian Army has approved a list of hotlines to monitor and report acts of violence by unscrupulous persons or group of persons capable of disrupting the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election, as well as the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the elections.”

The statement added that members of the general public are please enjoined to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to report any security breach during the elections.

See the numbers below:

ABIA STATE – 08031113129

ADAMAWA STATE – 08022750987

AKWA-IBOM STATE 07034470916

ANAMBRA STATE – 07035891185

BAUCHI STATE – 08128063675

BAYELSA STATE – 08033241005

BENUE STATE – 08080754339

BORNO STATE – 09099616160, 08086987079

CROSS RIVER STATE – 08037084192

DELTA STATE – 07035070797

EBONYI STATE – 08158274048

EDO STATE – 09066325953

EKITI STATE – 08037851448

ENUGU STATE – 09032102212, 08023097458

GOMBE STATE – 07063908779, 08082557782

IMO STATE – 07034907427

JIGAWA STATE – 07017791414, 08100144363

KADUNA STATE – 07031544227, 08028580978, 08035242633

KANO STATE – 08038432656

KASTINA STATE – 08108854061, 09012998054

KEBBI STATE – 09130213661

KOGI STATE – 08033217964

KWARA STATE – 09060001270

LAGOS STATE – 08034025825, 08023190487 09024409000, 08033709434

NASSARAWA STATE – 09051009404

NIGER STATE – 07031346425

OGUN STATE – 09116589494

ONDO STATE – 08036130535

OSUN STATE – 09019683922

OYO STATE – 07047703000

PLATEAU STATE – 08037116395, 07031260622

RIVERS STATE – 08064274222

SOKOTO STATE – 07069084570, 07052693532, 08136913284

TARABA STATE – 08136728969, 08060902363

YOBE STATE – 08061397656

ZAMFARA STATE – 08140075541

FCT – 09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255, 09159793968

It could be recalled that the army had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to formations and units to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the codes and rules.