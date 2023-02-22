Army Announces Hotlines For Reporting Security Breaches During Elections

The Nigerian Army has released a list of hotlines to report suspicious act of violence by unscrupulous persons during the forthcoming presidential elections scheduled for Saturday, February 25.
This was revealed in a statement on Tuesday by the director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu.
According to him, the hotlines are to be used by the public to support efforts of security agencies in ensuring peaceful elections across the country and also report the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the election.
Nwachukwu said it is part of the Nigerian army’s move to support the police, which is the lead security agency, to ensure successful conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.
READ ALSO: Miscreants Can’t Stop 2023 Elections In South-East, We Have Superior Weapons – Nigerian Army
The statement partly read, “In an effort to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate of providing support to civil authorities and working in synergy with the Nigeria Police to ensure protection of lives and property during the forthcoming 2023 elections, the Nigerian Army has approved a list of hotlines to monitor and report acts of violence by unscrupulous persons or group of persons capable of disrupting the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election, as well as the conduct of troops deployed to provide security during the elections.”
The statement added that members of the general public are please enjoined to call the phone numbers below in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to report any security breach during the elections.
See the numbers below:
ABIA STATE – 08031113129
ADAMAWA STATE – 08022750987
AKWA-IBOM STATE 07034470916
ANAMBRA STATE – 07035891185
BAUCHI STATE – 08128063675
BAYELSA STATE – 08033241005
BENUE STATE – 08080754339
BORNO STATE – 09099616160, 08086987079
CROSS RIVER STATE – 08037084192
DELTA STATE – 07035070797
EBONYI STATE – 08158274048
EDO STATE – 09066325953
EKITI STATE – 08037851448
ENUGU STATE – 09032102212, 08023097458
GOMBE STATE – 07063908779, 08082557782
IMO STATE – 07034907427
JIGAWA STATE – 07017791414, 08100144363
KADUNA STATE – 07031544227, 08028580978, 08035242633
KANO STATE – 08038432656
KASTINA STATE – 08108854061, 09012998054
KEBBI STATE – 09130213661
KOGI STATE – 08033217964
KWARA STATE – 09060001270
LAGOS STATE – 08034025825, 08023190487 09024409000, 08033709434
NASSARAWA STATE – 09051009404
NIGER STATE – 07031346425
OGUN STATE – 09116589494
ONDO STATE – 08036130535
OSUN STATE – 09019683922
OYO STATE – 07047703000
PLATEAU STATE – 08037116395, 07031260622
RIVERS STATE – 08064274222
SOKOTO STATE – 07069084570, 07052693532, 08136913284
TARABA STATE – 08136728969, 08060902363
YOBE STATE – 08061397656
ZAMFARA STATE – 08140075541
FCT – 09114913164, 08186690471, 08079153860, 08034276240, 08164304255, 09159793968
It could be recalled that the army had earlier produced and circulated Codes of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Operation Safe Conduct to formations and units to provide guidance and ensure that troops operate within the provisions of the codes and rules.