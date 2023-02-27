Despite Obi Winning 14 Out Of 23 LGs, Tinubu Scores Highest Votes In Benue

By
Alex Adedamola
-

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has scored the highest number of votes in Benue State despite the Labour Party, Peter Obi, wining in majority of the 23 Local Government Area of the state.

Tinubu defeated Obi with a margin of about 2000 and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar with a total of 310,468.

He won in nine LGAs while Obi lead in the remaining 14 LGAs of the state with the total of 308, 372 votes.

State Collation officer for Presidential Election in Benue, Prof. Farouk, who is Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Minna, announced that Tinubu polled 310,468 to lead Obi while Atiku of PDP trailed behind them with a total of 130,081 votes.

Meanwhile, the LP won in 14 local government areas of the state while the APC had the remaining nine,. leaving PDP with none.

Below are the details of the results:

1. Tarka LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof. Terfa David

Total registered voters – 54,537

Accredited voters – 19,188

APC – 13,640

LP – 2,038

PDP – 2, 642

Total valid votes – 18,669

Rejected votes – 511

Total votes cast – 19180

2. Buruku LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof. Grace Gberikyon

Total registered voters – 128,521

Accredited voters – 42,760

APC – 20,248

LP – 13,466

NNPP – 240

PDP – 6909

Total valid votes – 41,701

Rejected votes – 1,059

Total votes cast – 42,760

3. Ado LGA:

Total registered voters – 83,199

Accredited voters -14,774

APC – 2,271

LP – 9,987

PDP – 1,107

Total valid votes – 13,829

Rejected votes – 724

Total votes cast – 14,553

4. Apa LGA:

Total registered voters- 66,720
Accredited voters- 17,406

LP- 7,421

APC- 3,430

PDP- 3,683

Total valid votes- 15,931
Rejected votes- 1,367
Total votes cast- 17, 298

5. Obi LGA:

Total registered voters- 69,126
Accredited voters- 18,062

LP- 7,949

APC- 4,450

PDP- 4,340

Valid voters- 17,178
Invalid votes- 884
Votes cast- 18,062

6. Makurdi LGA:

Coalition officer:

Total registered voters – 295,203

Accredited voters – 88,389

APC – 28,692

LP – 48,228

PDP – 5,134

NNPP – 674

Total valid votes – 84,492

Rejected votes – 3,523

Total votes cast – 88,015

7. Gwer East LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof.

Total registered voters – 99,175

Accredited voters – 35,040

APC – 15,900

LP – 9800

PDP – 7370

NNPP – 107

Total valid votes – 33,574

Rejected votes – 867

Total votes cast – 34,441

8. Ogbadigbo LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof.

Total registered voters – 72,141

Accredited voters – 18,367

APC – 3,129

LP – 10,154

PDP – 3,460

NNPP – 182

Total valid votes – 17,372

Rejected votes – 995

Total votes cast – 18,367

9. Guma LGA:

Coalition officer: Dr. Austin Adikwu

Total registered voters – 114,054

Accredited voters – 34,572

APC – 10,481

LP – 21,796

PDP – 9,099

NNPP – 94

Total valid votes – 33,668

Rejected votes – 805

Total votes cast – 34,473

10. Okpokwu LGA:

Coalition officer: Akirga Ezekiel

Total registered voters – 76,389

Accredited voters – 20,055

APC – 3,409

LP – 10,470

PDP – 4,641

NNPP –

Total valid votes – 19,105
Rejected votes – 802
Total votes cast – 19,907

11. Gwer West LGA:

Coalition officer: Ahembe Iorkyaa

Total registered voters – 74,579

Accredited voters – 26,612

APC – 7,332

LP – 17,417

PDP – 838

NNPP –

Total valid votes – 25,949
Rejected votes – 632
Total votes cast – 26,581

12. Ushongo LGA:

Coalition officer:

Total registered voters – 117,469

Accredited voters – 38,048

APC – 20,060

LP – 7,324

PDP – 7,264

NNPP –

Total valid votes – 36,038
Rejected votes – 1007
Total votes cast – 37,045

13.. Konshisha LGA:

Coalition officer:

Total registered voters – 131,461

Accredited voters – 42,109

APC – 10,742

LP – 26,261

PDP – 3,524

NNPP –

Total valid votes – 41,422
Rejected votes – 621
Total votes cast – 42,043

14.. Katsina-Ala LGA:

Coalition officer: Dr. Jonathan Ikyur

Total registered voters – 168,318

Accredited voters – 37,116

,
APC – 18,632

LP – 7,876

PDP – 8,060

NNPP – 37,116

Total valid votes – 35,665
Rejected votes – 1,451
Total votes cast –

15. Oju LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof Iyortyer

Total registered voters – 110,166

Accredited voters – 28,481

APC – 8,412

LP – 13,192

PDP – 4,920

NNPP –

Total valid votes – 27,246
Rejected votes – 1,044
Total votes cast – 28,290

16. Ukum LGA,

Collation officer: Prof. Rosemary Ahon

Registered voters: 151,923
Accredited voters: 41,589

APC – 20,719
LP – 8,036
PDP – 9,892

Valid votes cast: 39,903
Rejected votes: 1,645
Total votes cast: 41,548

17. Logo LGA:

Collation officer:

Registered voters: 114,100
Accredited voters: 33,911

APC – 8,121
LP – 13,836
PDP – 9,377

Total valid votes: 31,990
Rejected votes: 1,327
Total votes cast: 33,317

18. Otukpo LGA:
Collation officer:

Registered voters: 149,987
Accredited voters: 44,744

APC – 8,471
LP – 23,732
PDP – 6,760
NNPP -332

Total valid votes: 40,526
Rejected votes: 2,118
Total votes cast: 42,644

19. Gboko LGA:

Registered voters : 249, 636
Accredited voters: 71961

APC – 35,149
PDP – 13,901
NNPP – 335
LP – 18,615

Valid votes cast: 69,136
Rejected votes: 2680
Total vote cast: 71,812

20. Kwande LGA:

Registered voters – 172,294
Accredited voters – 45,474

APC – 23,027
PDP – 7,813
NNPP – 437
LP – 11,945

Valid votes cast: 44,150
Rejected votes: 1081
Total vote cast: 45,231

21. Ohimini LGA

Registered voters – 46,713
Accredited voters – 15,458

APC – 3,239
PDP – 4,972
NNPP – 64
LP – 6,545

Valid votes cast: 15,046
Rejected votes: 312
Total vote cast: 15,358

22. Agatu LGA

Registered voters – 64315
Accredited voters – 16548

APC – 3,988
PDP – 4,221
NNPP – 80
LP – 6,302

Valid votes cast: 15,257
Rejected votes: 980
Total vote cast: 16,237

23. Vandekiya LGA

Registered voters – 162,960
Accredited voters – 53,635

APC – 36,926
PDP – 8,255
NNPP – 93
LP – 5,952

Valid votes cast: 52,230
Rejected votes: 1,254
Total vote cast: 53,484

Final results:
Registered voters: 2,772,977
Accredited: 804,189

APC – 310,468
PDP – 130,081
LP – 308,372
NNPP -4740

Total valid votes -770,075
Rejected votes – 27,687
Total votes cast -797, 762

