Despite Obi Winning 14 Out Of 23 LGs, Tinubu Scores Highest Votes In Benue

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has scored the highest number of votes in Benue State despite the Labour Party, Peter Obi, wining in majority of the 23 Local Government Area of the state.

Tinubu defeated Obi with a margin of about 2000 and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar with a total of 310,468.

He won in nine LGAs while Obi lead in the remaining 14 LGAs of the state with the total of 308, 372 votes.

State Collation officer for Presidential Election in Benue, Prof. Farouk, who is Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Minna, announced that Tinubu polled 310,468 to lead Obi while Atiku of PDP trailed behind them with a total of 130,081 votes.

Meanwhile, the LP won in 14 local government areas of the state while the APC had the remaining nine,. leaving PDP with none.

Below are the details of the results:

1. Tarka LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof. Terfa David

Total registered voters – 54,537

Accredited voters – 19,188

APC – 13,640

LP – 2,038

PDP – 2, 642

Total valid votes – 18,669

Rejected votes – 511

Total votes cast – 19180

2. Buruku LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof. Grace Gberikyon

Total registered voters – 128,521

Accredited voters – 42,760

APC – 20,248

LP – 13,466

NNPP – 240

PDP – 6909

Total valid votes – 41,701

Rejected votes – 1,059

Total votes cast – 42,760

3. Ado LGA:

Total registered voters – 83,199

Accredited voters -14,774

APC – 2,271

LP – 9,987

PDP – 1,107

Total valid votes – 13,829

Rejected votes – 724

Total votes cast – 14,553

4. Apa LGA:

Total registered voters- 66,720

Accredited voters- 17,406

LP- 7,421

APC- 3,430

PDP- 3,683

Total valid votes- 15,931

Rejected votes- 1,367

Total votes cast- 17, 298

5. Obi LGA:

Total registered voters- 69,126

Accredited voters- 18,062

LP- 7,949

APC- 4,450

PDP- 4,340

Valid voters- 17,178

Invalid votes- 884

Votes cast- 18,062

6. Makurdi LGA:

Coalition officer:

Total registered voters – 295,203

Accredited voters – 88,389

APC – 28,692

LP – 48,228

PDP – 5,134

NNPP – 674

Total valid votes – 84,492

Rejected votes – 3,523

Total votes cast – 88,015

7. Gwer East LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof.

Total registered voters – 99,175

Accredited voters – 35,040

APC – 15,900

LP – 9800

PDP – 7370

NNPP – 107

Total valid votes – 33,574

Rejected votes – 867

Total votes cast – 34,441

8. Ogbadigbo LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof.

Total registered voters – 72,141

Accredited voters – 18,367

APC – 3,129

LP – 10,154

PDP – 3,460

NNPP – 182

Total valid votes – 17,372

Rejected votes – 995

Total votes cast – 18,367

9. Guma LGA:

Coalition officer: Dr. Austin Adikwu

Total registered voters – 114,054

Accredited voters – 34,572

APC – 10,481

LP – 21,796

PDP – 9,099

NNPP – 94

Total valid votes – 33,668

Rejected votes – 805

Total votes cast – 34,473

10. Okpokwu LGA:

Coalition officer: Akirga Ezekiel

Total registered voters – 76,389

Accredited voters – 20,055

APC – 3,409

LP – 10,470

PDP – 4,641

NNPP –

Total valid votes – 19,105

Rejected votes – 802

Total votes cast – 19,907

11. Gwer West LGA:

Coalition officer: Ahembe Iorkyaa

Total registered voters – 74,579

Accredited voters – 26,612

APC – 7,332

LP – 17,417

PDP – 838

NNPP –

Total valid votes – 25,949

Rejected votes – 632

Total votes cast – 26,581

12. Ushongo LGA:

Coalition officer:

Total registered voters – 117,469

Accredited voters – 38,048

APC – 20,060

LP – 7,324

PDP – 7,264

NNPP –

Total valid votes – 36,038

Rejected votes – 1007

Total votes cast – 37,045

13.. Konshisha LGA:

Coalition officer:

Total registered voters – 131,461

Accredited voters – 42,109

APC – 10,742

LP – 26,261

PDP – 3,524

NNPP –

Total valid votes – 41,422

Rejected votes – 621

Total votes cast – 42,043

14.. Katsina-Ala LGA:

Coalition officer: Dr. Jonathan Ikyur

Total registered voters – 168,318

Accredited voters – 37,116

,

APC – 18,632

LP – 7,876

PDP – 8,060

NNPP – 37,116

Total valid votes – 35,665

Rejected votes – 1,451

Total votes cast –

15. Oju LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof Iyortyer

Total registered voters – 110,166

Accredited voters – 28,481

APC – 8,412

LP – 13,192

PDP – 4,920

NNPP –

Total valid votes – 27,246

Rejected votes – 1,044

Total votes cast – 28,290

16. Ukum LGA,

Collation officer: Prof. Rosemary Ahon

Registered voters: 151,923

Accredited voters: 41,589

APC – 20,719

LP – 8,036

PDP – 9,892

Valid votes cast: 39,903

Rejected votes: 1,645

Total votes cast: 41,548

17. Logo LGA:

Collation officer:

Registered voters: 114,100

Accredited voters: 33,911

APC – 8,121

LP – 13,836

PDP – 9,377

Total valid votes: 31,990

Rejected votes: 1,327

Total votes cast: 33,317

18. Otukpo LGA:

Collation officer:

Registered voters: 149,987

Accredited voters: 44,744

APC – 8,471

LP – 23,732

PDP – 6,760

NNPP -332

Total valid votes: 40,526

Rejected votes: 2,118

Total votes cast: 42,644

19. Gboko LGA:

Registered voters : 249, 636

Accredited voters: 71961

APC – 35,149

PDP – 13,901

NNPP – 335

LP – 18,615

Valid votes cast: 69,136

Rejected votes: 2680

Total vote cast: 71,812

20. Kwande LGA:

Registered voters – 172,294

Accredited voters – 45,474

APC – 23,027

PDP – 7,813

NNPP – 437

LP – 11,945

Valid votes cast: 44,150

Rejected votes: 1081

Total vote cast: 45,231

21. Ohimini LGA

Registered voters – 46,713

Accredited voters – 15,458

APC – 3,239

PDP – 4,972

NNPP – 64

LP – 6,545

Valid votes cast: 15,046

Rejected votes: 312

Total vote cast: 15,358

22. Agatu LGA

Registered voters – 64315

Accredited voters – 16548

APC – 3,988

PDP – 4,221

NNPP – 80

LP – 6,302

Valid votes cast: 15,257

Rejected votes: 980

Total vote cast: 16,237

23. Vandekiya LGA

Registered voters – 162,960

Accredited voters – 53,635

APC – 36,926

PDP – 8,255

NNPP – 93

LP – 5,952

Valid votes cast: 52,230

Rejected votes: 1,254

Total vote cast: 53,484

Final results:

Registered voters: 2,772,977

Accredited: 804,189

APC – 310,468

PDP – 130,081

LP – 308,372

NNPP -4740

Total valid votes -770,075

Rejected votes – 27,687

Total votes cast -797, 762