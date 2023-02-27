Despite Obi Winning 14 Out Of 23 LGs, Tinubu Scores Highest Votes In Benue

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has scored the highest number of votes in Benue State despite the Labour Party, Peter Obi, wining in majority of the 23 Local Government Area of the state.
Tinubu defeated Obi with a margin of about 2000 and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar with a total of 310,468.
He won in nine LGAs while Obi lead in the remaining 14 LGAs of the state with the total of 308, 372 votes.
State Collation officer for Presidential Election in Benue, Prof. Farouk, who is Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Minna, announced that Tinubu polled 310,468 to lead Obi while Atiku of PDP trailed behind them with a total of 130,081 votes.
Meanwhile, the LP won in 14 local government areas of the state while the APC had the remaining nine,. leaving PDP with none.
READ MORE: 2023 Election: Obi Leads In Plateau, Sweeps 11 LGs
Below are the details of the results:
1. Tarka LGA:
Coalition officer: Prof. Terfa David
Total registered voters – 54,537
Accredited voters – 19,188
APC – 13,640
LP – 2,038
PDP – 2, 642
Total valid votes – 18,669
Rejected votes – 511
Total votes cast – 19180
2. Buruku LGA:
Coalition officer: Prof. Grace Gberikyon
Total registered voters – 128,521
Accredited voters – 42,760
APC – 20,248
LP – 13,466
NNPP – 240
PDP – 6909
Total valid votes – 41,701
Rejected votes – 1,059
Total votes cast – 42,760
3. Ado LGA:
Total registered voters – 83,199
Accredited voters -14,774
APC – 2,271
LP – 9,987
PDP – 1,107
Total valid votes – 13,829
Rejected votes – 724
Total votes cast – 14,553
4. Apa LGA:
Total registered voters- 66,720
Accredited voters- 17,406
LP- 7,421
APC- 3,430
PDP- 3,683
Total valid votes- 15,931
Rejected votes- 1,367
Total votes cast- 17, 298
5. Obi LGA:
Total registered voters- 69,126
Accredited voters- 18,062
LP- 7,949
APC- 4,450
PDP- 4,340
Valid voters- 17,178
Invalid votes- 884
Votes cast- 18,062
6. Makurdi LGA:
Coalition officer:
Total registered voters – 295,203
Accredited voters – 88,389
APC – 28,692
LP – 48,228
PDP – 5,134
NNPP – 674
Total valid votes – 84,492
Rejected votes – 3,523
Total votes cast – 88,015
7. Gwer East LGA:
Coalition officer: Prof.
Total registered voters – 99,175
Accredited voters – 35,040
APC – 15,900
LP – 9800
PDP – 7370
NNPP – 107
Total valid votes – 33,574
Rejected votes – 867
Total votes cast – 34,441
8. Ogbadigbo LGA:
Coalition officer: Prof.
Total registered voters – 72,141
Accredited voters – 18,367
APC – 3,129
LP – 10,154
PDP – 3,460
NNPP – 182
Total valid votes – 17,372
Rejected votes – 995
Total votes cast – 18,367
9. Guma LGA:
Coalition officer: Dr. Austin Adikwu
Total registered voters – 114,054
Accredited voters – 34,572
APC – 10,481
LP – 21,796
PDP – 9,099
NNPP – 94
Total valid votes – 33,668
Rejected votes – 805
Total votes cast – 34,473
10. Okpokwu LGA:
Coalition officer: Akirga Ezekiel
Total registered voters – 76,389
Accredited voters – 20,055
APC – 3,409
LP – 10,470
PDP – 4,641
NNPP –
Total valid votes – 19,105
Rejected votes – 802
Total votes cast – 19,907
11. Gwer West LGA:
Coalition officer: Ahembe Iorkyaa
Total registered voters – 74,579
Accredited voters – 26,612
APC – 7,332
LP – 17,417
PDP – 838
NNPP –
Total valid votes – 25,949
Rejected votes – 632
Total votes cast – 26,581
12. Ushongo LGA:
Coalition officer:
Total registered voters – 117,469
Accredited voters – 38,048
APC – 20,060
LP – 7,324
PDP – 7,264
NNPP –
Total valid votes – 36,038
Rejected votes – 1007
Total votes cast – 37,045
13.. Konshisha LGA:
Coalition officer:
Total registered voters – 131,461
Accredited voters – 42,109
APC – 10,742
LP – 26,261
PDP – 3,524
NNPP –
Total valid votes – 41,422
Rejected votes – 621
Total votes cast – 42,043
14.. Katsina-Ala LGA:
Coalition officer: Dr. Jonathan Ikyur
Total registered voters – 168,318
Accredited voters – 37,116
,
APC – 18,632
LP – 7,876
PDP – 8,060
NNPP – 37,116
Total valid votes – 35,665
Rejected votes – 1,451
Total votes cast –
15. Oju LGA:
Coalition officer: Prof Iyortyer
Total registered voters – 110,166
Accredited voters – 28,481
APC – 8,412
LP – 13,192
PDP – 4,920
NNPP –
Total valid votes – 27,246
Rejected votes – 1,044
Total votes cast – 28,290
16. Ukum LGA,
Collation officer: Prof. Rosemary Ahon
Registered voters: 151,923
Accredited voters: 41,589
APC – 20,719
LP – 8,036
PDP – 9,892
Valid votes cast: 39,903
Rejected votes: 1,645
Total votes cast: 41,548
17. Logo LGA:
Collation officer:
Registered voters: 114,100
Accredited voters: 33,911
APC – 8,121
LP – 13,836
PDP – 9,377
Total valid votes: 31,990
Rejected votes: 1,327
Total votes cast: 33,317
18. Otukpo LGA:
Collation officer:
Registered voters: 149,987
Accredited voters: 44,744
APC – 8,471
LP – 23,732
PDP – 6,760
NNPP -332
Total valid votes: 40,526
Rejected votes: 2,118
Total votes cast: 42,644
19. Gboko LGA:
Registered voters : 249, 636
Accredited voters: 71961
APC – 35,149
PDP – 13,901
NNPP – 335
LP – 18,615
Valid votes cast: 69,136
Rejected votes: 2680
Total vote cast: 71,812
20. Kwande LGA:
Registered voters – 172,294
Accredited voters – 45,474
APC – 23,027
PDP – 7,813
NNPP – 437
LP – 11,945
Valid votes cast: 44,150
Rejected votes: 1081
Total vote cast: 45,231
21. Ohimini LGA
Registered voters – 46,713
Accredited voters – 15,458
APC – 3,239
PDP – 4,972
NNPP – 64
LP – 6,545
Valid votes cast: 15,046
Rejected votes: 312
Total vote cast: 15,358
22. Agatu LGA
Registered voters – 64315
Accredited voters – 16548
APC – 3,988
PDP – 4,221
NNPP – 80
LP – 6,302
Valid votes cast: 15,257
Rejected votes: 980
Total vote cast: 16,237
23. Vandekiya LGA
Registered voters – 162,960
Accredited voters – 53,635
APC – 36,926
PDP – 8,255
NNPP – 93
LP – 5,952
Valid votes cast: 52,230
Rejected votes: 1,254
Total vote cast: 53,484
Final results:
Registered voters: 2,772,977
Accredited: 804,189
APC – 310,468
PDP – 130,081
LP – 308,372
NNPP -4740
Total valid votes -770,075
Rejected votes – 27,687
Total votes cast -797, 762