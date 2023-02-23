Joke Silva Prays For Tinubu’s Victory Ahead Of Presidential Election

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has prayed for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, ahead of the presidential election on Saturday.

In an Instagram post, the renowned film star congratulated Tinubu for the “well-fought contest”.

“The grand Lagos rally is the last of the presidential rallies for the APC. It has been a well-fought contest by our principal Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And by God’s grace, the ticket is his and Shettima’s,” she wrote.

“As usual with @kemskis and my big sis H.E Mrs Adejoke Orelope Adefulire SA to the president on SDGs. Thanks, ladies for everything.”

Silva’s post comes at about the same time when Toyin Abraham said listening to the APC presidential candidate’s “ideas, visions, and strategy to solve Nigeria’s challenges” renewed her hope for the country.