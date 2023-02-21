My Social Media Was Hacked – Aisha Buhari After Allegedly Posting That Husband Directed Old Naira Be Recirculated

Aisha Buhari, the wife of Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has denied posting a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) statement on her Instagram page directing the recirculation of old 500 and 1000 naira notes.

The first lady in a statement said the CBN’s fake press release was published on her social media handles after being hacked on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria had reported that the apex bank in a quick reaction refuted the claim that it directed commercial banks to recirculate old N500 and N1000 notes.

Aisha said, “I have since directed that it should be deleted.

“This is without a doubt the criminal actions of the person(s) who were responsible for deleting quite a number of my posts since 2018 to late last year when I posted a video and picture of my hands with Henna design of ABAT insignia on the day I launched the APC Women Presidential Campaign Committee for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ilorin, Kwara State, my post on the event for the Traditional and Complementary Alternative Medicine (TCAM) conference and 17 other posts.

“This person is a hacker, criminally minded with the intention to continue attacking my reputation through my social media platforms.

“But I am assuring you that this is the first and last I am disclaiming fake news on my handle. It is the responsibility of the security agencies to find out who am I sharing my social media handles with, despite being verified accounts, and take all necessary actions.”