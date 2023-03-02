2023 Election: Women’ll Enjoy Good Deal During Your Tenure, Aisha Buhari Hails Remi Tinubu

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has congratulated the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, and his wife, Remi on their victory at the February 25 presidential election.

According to her in a statement released on Wednesday, the First Lady expressed confidence that Tinubu will lead the country into the future that the founders of Nigeria envisioned for the nation.

She also congratulated the Vice-President Elect, Kashim Shettima on the success recorded at the keenly contested poll.

“I equally congratulate the wife of the President-Elect, the incoming First Lady and a grassroot politician, Senator Oluremi Bola Tinubu. I have no doubt that Nigerian women will get a good deal during your tenure,” the President’s wife added.