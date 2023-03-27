2023 Polls: Clergy Offended God In 2023 Elections — Rev Fr. Mbaka

Charismatic Catholic Priest of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, said that the clergy of all Christian denominations in Nigeria offended God in different positions they took in the processes to the 2023 general election.

Mbaka however said he would not talk much of politics so as not to be sent back to the Monastery again, but noted strongly that on behalf of all the clergy, he has apologised to God to forgive the priests who took different ways offensive to the church and God in the process to the general election.

The fiery preacher spoke in the Adoration ground, Umuchigbo-Nike Enugu while celebrating the Catholic mothering Sunday for the Adoration mothers, on Sunday.

Mbaka whose mother also celebrated the Mass said that motherhood comes with challenges and made special tributes to his mother whom he discloses laboured much during his birth, noting that it was good his mother is still alive to witness his life and times.

On the political scene, Mbaka said: “I apologise on behalf of all the priests and pastors in our shortcomings, particularly during the election and in this political period. We have offended God in the process but let God forgive us because we got it wrong.

“The power of God is above any rigging, the country is rotten, let us use the times we are expensing for politicking to search for solutions to our problems. Politics is now dividing Nigerians and all these politicians I call them political hawks and vultures.”

Mother General of the Adoration Ministry, Trans-Ekulu zonal leader, Mrs Ngozi Chigbo prayed that their children should obey them to be successful in life while as mothers they will continue to seek and pray for their children’s welfare.