Credible Intelligence Reveals Politicians Planning To Sponsor Violence – Kaduna Govt. Cautions Residents

Government of Kaduna State has alleged that some politicians are plotting to instigate crisis in the State.

Through Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a Thursday statement, the government made the disclosure.

“The Kaduna State Government is in receipt of credible intelligence reports revealing plans by some politicians to sponsor and instigate their followers towards unruly public actions. These include storming the streets in a manner which could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state.

READ ALSO: PDP Petitions Federal High Court Judge, Ekwo; Seeks Reassignment Of Cases

“In view of these reports, the government continues to monitor the situation closely, in tandem with security agencies.

“It must be emphasised that persons or groups who engage in actions which could lead to civil unrest, threat to life and destruction of property, will not be spared as the full weight of the law will be applied accordingly.

“The suspension of street protests or processions remains in place, in the overall public interest.

“Parents, guardians and community leaders are also advised to educate their wards against being used by persons who seek to prey on vulnerable emotions and volatile atmospheres to generate chaos,” the statement read.