Discard Rumour Of Adeleke’s Defection To APC – Osun PDP

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked claims about the planned defection of its governor, Ademola Adeleke to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adekunle Akindele, the chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee in the State, in a statement issued on Saturday in Osogbo, dismissed the rumour as a cheap lie as he urged the people of Osun to vote for PDP candidates in next weekend’s governorship election.

The chairman described the governor as a committed member of the PDP, saying the Party would repeat the success recorded in the February 25 elections in the State next week.

Recall the PDP flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, defeated three other candidates in the State’s presidential election last weekend.

READ ALSO: Ogun Elections: Gov Abiodun Refutes ‘Vote Abiodun Claim N20,000’ Promo

He polled 354,366 votes to defeat his APC rival, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who garnered 343,945 votes.

Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 23,283 and 713 votes respectively.

The statement read: “Let me urge the public to discard the rumour of defection. There is no reason for it, especially given the impressive victory he led the PDP to just a few days ago at the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Osun State.

“Osun APC is badly decimated and is struggling to even find its feet. Governor Adeleke has within 100 days proved that good governance is possible, hence the massive goodwill the PDP currently enjoys across the state. So voters should ignore the lies from the pit of hell. Governor Adeleke remains a PDP leader and governor.”