Election Tribunal: You’re Daydreaming, Putting Yourself Through Nightmare – Fayose Tells Peter Obi, Atiku

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose says anyone thinking they can unseat president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress is wasting time and putting themselves through a nightmare.

Information Nigeria had reported the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi had, on Tuesday, officially filed his petition at the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja.

“It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started,” he wrote on Twitter via his spokesman, Yunusa Tanko.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar also petitioned to nullify Tinubu’s victory.

However, reacting to those planning to upturn the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) verdict, Fayose while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, insisted that it would be a futile attempt.

He maintained such individuals are day dreaming as the elections had come and gone.

In his words, ‘’I am not desperate for an appointment. I have been governor twice. I am contented but for anybody to say he will unseat Ahmed Bola Tinubu, you are daydreaming. It is a nightmare you are putting yourself through. That election has come and gone.’’

Fayose says though PDP was not prepared for the general elections, he will never be a member of the ruling APC.

The former governor, who opposed his Party’s candidate Atiku Abubakar from northern Nigeria, had, just like the G-5 governors, maintained that power should move to the South.

According to Fayose, his support for the president-elect was based on the principles of equity which meant Southern Nigeria should take over power at the federal level.

He said, “Many people in Nigeria have been confronted with what they have said at different times and they either recant or say something new.

“I stand here to tell you that I will never be a member of the APC. I am not in politics for what it is anymore. I have been given a fair opportunity to lead Ekiti two times and defeated two incumbents,” he added.

Fayose further stated, “I have no apology for my action now and in the future. I have not hidden my respect for Bola Asiwaju.”

The former governor noted that the main opposition PDP was fractured and never prepared for the 2023 elections. Fayose called on the party to close its ranks and work towards the 2027 polls if they want to take power.

Fayose, however, warned leaders in the country to buckle up, saying the events leading to the 2023 elections and the massive interest shown by young people, show that it is no longer business as usual.

He said, “Young people did not hide their disdain. They went for the leaders’ neck and took it out, sacked them, and occupied the space. Let me tell you again, this is a warning and further warning for those people coming in and returning that if you mess with the people, they will mess with you in four years’ time.”