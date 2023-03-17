Guber Election: Amosun Famous For Disloyalty – Ogun APC

The Ogun State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused former governor Ibikunle Amosun of disloyalty as he continues to partake in anti-party activities.

The Party disclosed this on Thursday via Tunde Oladunjoye, its publicity Secretary, in a statement titled ’Senator Amosun is better ignored as he is going into political oblivion and perdition.’

“We do not wish to take any issue with the man famous for disloyalty and boastful egoism but we just have to explain to persistent inquiry and demands for sanction against the controversial senator.

“If we may ask, what bigger shame and disgrace could face a man who, as a sitting governor and APC senator-elect, was suspended from the party? That was, perhaps, the first time such would happen in the annals of Nigerian politics.

“The party felt he had repented and that was why the suspension was later lifted. However, from all indications, the leopard will never change its spots. The dog has gone back to its vomit.

“But for the endurance of Ogun people generally, particularly people of Yewa, Amosun will not be strutting the streets of Ogun State pretending to be a friend of Yewa and purportedly clamouring for an Ogun West governor, whereas he is actually planning to install a stooge to achieve his well-known third term ambition.

“Amosun marginalised Ogun West more than any government in history. One of the foremost leaders of Yewa, Prof. Emeritus Anthony Asiwaju, in his book published in 2018, described Amosun as a governor whose tenure, far more than any other, witnessed the emergence of Yewaland as the historic zone in the state known for abandoned projects. Amosun also abandoned more projects in Ogun Central than any government in history even as he shunned Ogun East in the execution of projects.

“While we appreciate the concerned raised by genuinely worried people, we urge the good people of Ogun State to remain steadfast in their support for Prince Dapo Abiodun for second term in office based on his unparalleled performance in his first tenure, while ignoring Amosun – the puppeteer and his puppets,” the statement read.

Information Nigeria reports that the Senator is currently backing the governorship candidate of the Africa Democratic Congress, Biyi Otegbeye against Dapo Abiodun of the APC for the March 18 election.