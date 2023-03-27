Gunmen Kill Three NSCDC Personnel In Imo

Some unidentified gunmen have allegedly killed three personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Imo State.

The incident which happened at EkeIsu market in Obiangwu Community in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state has thrown the community into panic.

A community source, who spoke to The Punch on condition of anonymity, said that the slain corps were attacked in the early hours of Monday.

He said that the NSCDC personnel were riding in a vehicle when they were ambushed and killed by their attackers, while noting that security operatives had taken over the community.

It was gathered that the lifeless bodies of the victims were still at the scene as of the time of filing this report.

The source said, “Three operatives of the NSCDC were killed last night at EkeIsu market in Obiangwu Community in the Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State. They were ambushed while in their vehicle. Their bodies have not been evacuated as we speak. Soldiers have taken over the community.”

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the killing of the three NSCDC personnel, saying security operatives had moved into the community and restored normalcy.