I Was Harassed, Insulted For Revealing Plot To Stop Tinubu’s Swearing-In — FFK Commends DSS For Confirming Conspiracy

Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), former Minister of Aviation, says the Department of State Services (DSS) by confirmation has vindicated him from the attacks he received when he raised alarm about plots to stop the swearing-in of president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain made the Twitter revelation on Wednesday night while reacting to the security alert by the DSS over plots by some politicians to truncate the country’s democracy by opting for an interim government.

Via the Twitter post, he claimed he was the first person to raise the alarm, stating that his revelation only received insults and harassment.

He further commended the DSS for confirming the conspiracy adding that he has been vindicated.

His words: “I was the first to expose the conspiracy to establish an ING in our country & truncate our democracy. I received all manner of insults and harassment for this.

“@officialdssng have confirmed the conspiracy & I commend them. I have been vindicated. More on this tomorrow.”