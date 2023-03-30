“We Won’t Be Intimidated Into Submission” — LP Tasks DSS To Caution Bigots

The Labour Party (LP) says it is confident that Nigerians won’t be intimidated into abandoning their legitimate right to seek judicial redress in a bid to reclaim the mandate which was allegedly given to the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi and was brazenly stolen.

Yunusa Tanko, chief spokesperson of the Labour Party, said this in response to an alarm raised by the Department of State Services (DSS), in Abuja, on Wednesday that confirmed the plot to install an interim government by a section of politicians.

His words: “We are certain that Nigerians who want to take back their country will not be intimidated or blackmailed into abandoning a legitimate course.

“As a party, we have submitted ourselves to pursuing the course of justice through constitutional means, it will not serve as interest if democracy collapses in Nigeria.

“We will like to ask, where was the DSS when our members and other Nigerians were being attacked, maimed and killed especially in Lagos?

READ ALSO: We Will Join Forces To Oppose Interim Govt, Disregard Anarchy – Adeyeye

“Where was the DSS when MC Oluomo and his ilk were engaged in ethnic profiling and violence against Nigerians of a certain ethnic nationality over their democratic choices?

“We needed the DSS to step up its game then but it failed. If it had done what it was supposed to do, our nation would have been the better for it.

“Now that Nigerians have decided to follow laid down democratic procedures of drawing attention to injustice, warnings and threats are being issued.

“The DSS ought to have issued these warnings from the beginning to show Nigerians that this country belongs to all of us and not the personal fiefdom of an individual or a group.

“We urge the DSS to send these words of caution to those bigots who are pushing this country to the brink of disaster with their utterances and violent conduct against other peace loving Nigerians who do not subscribe to their political views or speak their language.”