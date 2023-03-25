Imo Labour Party Gov Aspirant Found Dead In Lagos Home

A Labour Party governorship aspirant in the forthcoming governorship primary holding in Imo State, Humphrey Anumudu, has been found dead in his house.

The aspirant died in his house in Lagos after he had returned from an LP meeting at the party national headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

The deceased was a native of Mbieri Ancient Kingdom in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

A family friend who spoke to The Punch on the condition of anonymity confirmed the death saying the auto merchant died on Friday evening in Lagos. He added that his death came as a shock.

Until his death, Anumudu was a multi-billionaire businessman cum politician who had been contesting the governorship seat of the state since 1998.

He was said to be the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party governorship primary in the state in 1998 before the ticket was ceded to Achike Udenwa who went on to rule the state between 1999 and 2007.

Since then, he had been contesting for the number one seat of the state.

In 2019, he was the Zenith Labour party governorship candidate.

He was also a respected legal luminary and the Chief Executive Officer of Globe Motors.