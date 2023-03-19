March 18: Peter Obi Commiserates With Attacked Supporters

Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has reached out to his supporters attacked during Saturday’s governorship and state house of assembly elections.

Information Nigeria monitored there was widespread violence, especially in Lagos, during the election.

According to Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in the State, an agent of the Party was gunned down during the election.

Reacting on Twitter, Obi however condoled with the victims.

“With sadness, my heart goes deeply to the Nigerians who lost their lives and those who were maimed for participating in such a simple thing as an election. My prayers and wishes for a quick recovery of the injured.

“My sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. May God Almighty grant them eternal rest, and grant their families the fortitude to bear their sad irreplaceable loss.

“I pray earnestly that God Almighty will save and help Nigeria out of this precarious situation,” he tweeted.