‘May Mahmood Never Happen To Any Country’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Fires INEC Over Guber Election Postponement

Kenneth Okonkwo, spokesperson for the Labour Party, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council has reacted to the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the 2023 governorship and State Assembly election.

The actor cum politician, said it was shameful that after collecting huge sums of money from the federal government, INEC was unable to meet up with the election schedule.

The electoral body on Wednesday night, officially confirmed the rescheduling of the upcoming governorship elections across the country.

Festus Okoye, the national commissioner and chairman information and voter education committee, announced in a statement that the election will not hold on March 11 as earlier scheduled but now take place on 18th March, 2023.

The Commission also disclosed that the gubernatorial campaigns would continue until midnight Thursday, 16th March 2023.

Information Nigeria reports that the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu has been under pressure and clap backs from several quarters in the country over the conduct of the just concluded presidential and National Assembly election, hence, the postponement of the governorship spurred more reactions.

Okonkwo reacting to the development via a statement on Twitter said the development is a demonstration of INEC’s incompetence and criminality.

He wrote: “After collecting 306b naira from the Federal Government to organize elections within schedule, INEC has failed to meet up with the schedule.

“It has demonstrated its incompetence and criminality by postponing the governorship and house of assembly elections to March 18.

“This postponement became inevitable because 11 days after the presidential election, results have not been fully uploaded to BVAS IREV Portal and Server and the contestants have not been allowed access to verify the results. May Mahmood never happen to any country.

“Shame to INEC!!!

“Our mandate is sacrosanct. God is on our side. We will laugh last by the grace of God. We moovee!!!”