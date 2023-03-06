Obaseki, Oshiomhole Trade Words On Plot To Impeach Edo Governor

Former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has denied planning to impeach governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Obaseki, yesterday, claimed there were plans to impeach him, if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loses in the Edo State House of Assembly polls to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

The governor, who lost his ward, council and senatorial district to Labour Party (LP), accused former APC national chairman, Oshiomhole, of being behind his travail at the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections in the State.

Recall that the Special Adviser to Obaseki on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, had said that, a recent statement by Oshiomhole on the fate of his principal in the Edo State House of Assembly polls had exposed the insidious plan to oust his successor through impeachment.

But Osagie in a statement to newsmen on Sunday, expressed confidence that Edo people, as they did in 2020, will again rise in defense of the governor at the polls on Saturday, March 11, and vote massively for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), electing a House controlled by the PDP.

“It is also curious that it is Oshiomhole who has come forward with the agenda of the APC and not any of the candidates. One wonders if Oshiomhole will be a member of the Edo State House of Assembly after the polls. This, obviously, points to who and where the instructions will be issued if the party’s candidates are mistakenly elected into the House,” Osagie added.

However, Victor Oshioke, chief media aide to Oshiomhole, said Obaseki is only scared of the looming consequences of his reign of terror.

He added that Oshiomhole is not God, adding that the former governor has never pretended to have godly powers, so he cannot install or decree who becomes a member of the House of Assembly.

His words: “Godwin Obaseki is a corrosive politician whose attitudes are patently leprous in nature. He contaminates and destroys any party, place, or person that he associates with.

“For almost seven years, he has governed Edo State like Herod. Totally insensitive to the aspirations, frustrations, and cries of the people who elected him.

“But on February 25, 2023, Edo people unambiguously rejected him and his PDP faction in the Presidential, Senate and House of Representatives polls.

“For the first time since the return to democracy in 1999, Edo State PDP failed to win any seat in the national assembly, a direct consequence of Godwin Obaseki’s cantankerous, vicious and reckless use of state power to intimidate, oppress, terrorise and pauperise our people.”