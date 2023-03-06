Ogun Guber: Amosun Bashes Gov. Abiodun, Canvasses Votes For ADC’s Otegbeye

Former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun has fired Governor, Dapo Abiodun for causing retrogression to development in the State under his administration.

This alleged retrogression has however made Amosun campaign for the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye, against Abiodun, ahead the March 11 governorship polls

The former governor, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Otegbeye was the best candidate for the governorship position, adding that he is the right person to restore Ogun State to the path of development.

At a campaign rally he led for the ADC candidate at Ado-Odo/Ota, Sagamu, Ogun waterside area of the State, Amosun made the disclosure.

Amosun, via a statement issued by the media director of the ADC Campaign Council, Raheem Ajayi, bemoaned the Ogun standard policy, saying it has been abandoned under the current APC administration of Abiodun.

He further appealed to the people of the State to vote for Otegbeye who has the capacity to restore the Ogun at the forthcoming polls on Saturday.

His words: “If the current government cared about continuity, by now, Ogun State would have grown in leaps and bounds. But what do we see today? Retrogression. And that is why I am out; that is why we must return to that path of development, that path of glory, that path of ‘we are Ogun State.

“Somebody came and reduced the six-lane road to two-lane. Is there any sense in this? We should not draw back development.

“That’s why I rise up to call on you. Let’s come out in large numbers on March 11 to cast our votes for ADC and Biyi Otegbeye. On that day, let’s exercise patience and wait until the votes are counted. Don’t give room to thuggery and rigging.”

Otegbeye at the campaign event also appealed for the support of the people, pledging to create opportunities for all and preserve the legacies of past leaders in the State.

The ADC flag bearer noted that ”I want to assure you that the legacies of our leaders in Ogun State that we point to, and are proud of, will be preserved and enhanced.

“We don’t want the standard to continue falling. Right now, there is no standard anymore.”