PDP Crisis: Ayu Has Begun Mother Of All Political Wars, Ortom Won’t Appear Before Disciplinary Committee – Wike Replies PDP

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the suspension of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, over allegations of anti-party activities.

Wike, while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday, argued that the party’s NWC does not have the power to suspend Mr Fayose, nor refer Mr Ortom to a disciplinary committee.

The governor also faulted the decision of the NWC to summon the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, to appear before a disciplinary committee for a similar allegation of anti-party activities.

According to him, the Benue governor “will not appear before any so-called disciplinary committee.”

Wike said the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, is the one who should be suspended for refusing to obey the constitution of the party on zoning of political positions.

He added that Ayu also failed to deliver his polling unit and political ward during the just-concluded general elections, alleging that Ayu has just begun “the mother of all political wars”.

READ MORE: PDP Suspends Fayose, Anyim, Others Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The PDP, in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, had sanctioned Fayose; ex-Senate President, Pius Anyim; Prof Dennis Ityavyar; and Aslam Aliyu for “anti-party activities”

The suspension takes effect on Thursday, March 23, 2023, he added.