Supreme Court Affirms Njoku As APGA’s National Chairman

Edozie Njoku, was on Friday affirmed by the Supreme Court, as the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of justices, the apex court admitted that it had in a judgement it delivered in 2021, erroneously wrote the name of Victor Oye, as chairman of the Party.

However, in the lead ruling that was delivered by Justice Mohammed Lawal, the court said it has the powers to review its judgement and correct such “accidental slip or error”, when it is brought to its attention.

An order was therefore issued, expunging the aspect of the judgement where Oye’s name was reflected as the national chairman of the Party.

Meanwhile, before the ruling, a motion that was brought before the court by Njoku.

Njoku had in an application filed through his team of lawyers led by Chike Onyemenam, urged the apex court to correct a typographical error in its judgement, which he said wrongly handed the leadership of the Party to Oye.

The Applicant noted that the Supreme Court had in a letter it wrote to him on January 19, wherein it addressed him as the national chairman of APGA, asked him to approach it by way of a motion to regularize the said judgement.

Relying on Order 8 Rule 16 of the Supreme Court Rules, Njoku prayed the court to correct the said error in the lead judgment it delivered on October 14, 2021, in an appeal that was presided over by Justice Mary Peter-Odili.

Njoku, in specifics urged the apex court to correct an accidental slip at page 13, lines 3 to 4 of its judgment, where instead of writing the name of ‘Edozie Njoku’ who was unlawfully removed from his position as the person that was validly elected as National Chairman of APGA at the convention the party held at Owerri in 2019, mistakenly inserted the name of Victor Oye, who was not a party in the substantive suit that gave rise to the appeal.

Conclusively, the apex court, held that there was merit in the application, even as it granted same.

While extending the olive branch to Oye, Njoku urged governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State to promptly bring the factions together for a roundtable discussion to chart a way forward for the Party.