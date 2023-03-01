“We Own Lagos, We Own Nigeria, Peter Obi Is A Boy, I’m Smarter Than Him – MC Oluomo’s Son On Tinubu’s Victory

King Westt, one of the sons of the Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akisanya popularly known as MC Oluomo has reacted to Tinubu’s victory at 2023 general election.

In series of posts on his Instagram page, the outspoken graduate declared ownership of Lagos and Nigeria following Tinubu’s victory.

He told Nigerians to address him as ‘King Westt of Nigeria’ as he now owns the country.

“Now you can officially call me King Westt of Nigeria.

“I am ahead of them, no man fit talk shit to me ni Ilu Mi (For my country) you go collect. Nah we get Lagos Nah we get Nigeria”.

Taking swipe at Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, King Westt belittled him as he considers the former governor a boy, who he is smarter than.

“Obi is a boy, I am even smarter than him”.

To his haters, he affirmed his love for them despite their trollings.

“I love you all even though you insulted my family. I still love you”.

Speaking on Lagos State Governship election, King Westt expressed confidence that Sanwo Olu would emerge the governor even if his haters relocate their family members from the village to Lagos to vote against him.

“Goodnight/Good morning.

Free announcement for those at the back…

Sanwo Olu is going to be elected for second term. If you like go and pack everyone in your village to come and vote. There’s no promo during the Governship elections. For those of you that attended Tunde Ednut school of politics you can choose to remain ignorant to the fact that politics is not for the faint hearted”.

