Whitney: Lagos Govt. Reopens Chrisland School After Parents’ Appeal

The Lagos State government has granted access to Chrisland High School, Opebi branch, to open for physical learning ahead of the school’s forthcoming examinations after the parents’ appeal.

Recall that the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ordered that the school be shut down on March 3, 2023, following the investigation leading to the death of a 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran.

Sanwo-Olu through the state Ministry of Education said the closure of the school will pave the way for unhindered investigation and afford all stakeholders, including parents, students, staff and friends of the deceased, time to grieve.

He added, “In view of the circumstances surrounding the death of the child, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice ordered a coroner’s inquest into the matter to ascertain the cause.

“The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital conducted the autopsy on February 15.

“It was conducted by Prof. Sunday Soyemi, Consultant Pathologist, LASUTH in the presence of Dr Samuel Keshinro, Consultant Pathologist, representing the deceased’s family and Dr Olugbenga Oyewole, Consultant Pathologist representing Chrisland Schools.

“The autopsy report, dated March 1, revealed the cause of death as asphyxia and electrocution.

“The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice consequently directed that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions issue legal advice on the matter.

“Without prejudice to the criminal proceedings, the school will remain shut to further interrogate the endangerment of students and others,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, in a statement on Monday evening announced that the ministry has granted permission for students in terminal classes to access the school branch in Opebi to begin physical learning ahead of their examinations due to begin soon.