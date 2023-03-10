You’re Not Smart – Wike Fires Amaechi For Not Backing Peter Obi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has slammed former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for allegedly voting for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the just concluded presidential election against his tribes man, Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Amaechi, who was Wike’s predecessor, and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had during the week while campaigning around the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, said that Igbo blood runs through his veins and that he loves the Igbo people.

According to Amaechi, his administration favoured the Igbos while he was the governor of the State.

He also criticized the current administration of governor Wike saying he was not fair enough to Igbos.

However, Wike reacting while addressing PDP supporters during a campaign rally ahead of the governorship and State Assembly elections in the State, wondered how the former governor could claim to love the Igbo and yet refuse to endorse Obi, a former governor of Anambra State.

“You think you’re smart, but you’re not smart. You said you love the Igbo, but you supported Atiku. You refused to support Obi. You didn’t know the Igbos then you’re supposed to support them.

“You’ve been a minister for how many years, what did you do for the Igbo? What do you do for the Igbo? When he was running for President, he said power should come to the South,” Wike stated.

“When he lost, he didn’t believe in that again and said power should go to the North. So that when the North finishes, they’ll give him,” Wike added.

Recall that Amaechi contested at the APC presidential primary election in May 2022 but lost the ticket alongside others to the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.