2023 Poll: Step Down Now, We Want Peace – Afenifere Youths Tell Adebanjo

The youth wing of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, under the leadership of Afenifere Youth Organization of Nigeria, YAYON, has called for the restructuring of the Pan Group.

YAYON also passed a vote of no confidence on the national leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo amidst his disapproval of All Progressives Congress’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The protest was led by a youth leader, Eric Oluwole, and the leader of the women’s wing of YAYON, Bukola Olusooto, the youths during a protest in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, said that the Yoruba Group ” needed to be sanitised.

Addressing newsmen, during their protest to the country home of the national leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the state capital, Oluwole said that Adebanjo should immediately step down in his capacity as the acting leader of the Afenifere.

The protesters displayed placards with various inscriptions such as ” Fasoranti please revoke the mandate you gave to Adebanjo Now, Pa Adebanjo must step down, Afenifere must restructure now, Adebanjo must go, Our vote of no confidence stands, Pa Fasoranti please rescue Afenifere;” “Ayo Adebanjo Must Go;” “Pa Ayo Adebanjo: Time to Step Aside from Afenifere, amongst others.

Oluwole, said that Fasoranti remained the authentic National Leader of the mainstream Yoruba group.

He lamented that once Adebanjo, assumed the leadership of the group, he had by his political interest, polarized the group.

“We cannot allow one leader to mortgage our future. We cannot continue like this. The only person we recognise in this Yoruba nation is our Pa Reuben Fasoranti as the National Leader of Afenifere, and he still remains as the National Leader of Afenifere.

“We hereby call on Pa Ayo Adebanjo, to step down immediately, and he should stop parading himself as the National Leader of Afenifere.

”He has been acting and we have the letter because Baba (Fasoranti) wrote him a letter then that he should act on his behalf of him.

