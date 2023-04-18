Court Stops PDP From Suspending Wike, Others For Anti-Party Activities

A Federal High Court in Abuja has stopped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from expelling Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and State Executive Members of the PDP in Rivers State over alleged anti-party activities.

According to Justice Inyang Ekwo in his judgment, held that the fears of Wike and other members of the PDP were well founded, and that suspending or expelling them will amount to the breach of their rights to freedom of association.

The judge however, added that it is in the power of the court to grant redress to persons who have well established acts that would amount to the infringement of their rights.

Justice Inyang also said members of political parties can not be suspended arbitrarily with compliance with the political party’s guidelines.

Wike, and four other PDP governors known as the G5, had been campaigning against the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

The G5 governors believed that power should be shifted to south not north zone again, which the party’s suspended national chairman and others failed to follow.