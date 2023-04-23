Adamawa: Binani Desperate For Power To Set Us Back Democratically — Itse Sagay

Itse Sagay, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has alleged that Adamawa State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded election, Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) is power thirsty.

According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the conduct of the lawmaker leading to the final declaration of results in the contentious poll, posed a serious threat to the nation’s democracy.

Recall that Binani had, on Sunday, April 16, made an acceptance speech in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, shortly after the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari, illegally declared her winner before collation of results from the supplementary poll was concluded.

Sagay, a renowned scholar, however called for the investigation and prosecution of the REC over what he described as “embarrassing” and “shameful” outing, in a chat with Nigerian Lawyer.

His words: “It was a shameful spectacle. Very depressing; shameful! A major attack on our democracy, embarrassing that a Senator would be involved in that.

READ ALSO: Souls Of Ruined Nigerians Will Haunt You – Sowore Rubbishes Buhari’s Apology

“She is so desperate for power that she is ready to condone vicious breach of our Constitution, and set us back in our democracy.

“It’s a huge disgrace, which spits on the face of this country with shame, that we could have a thing like that in Nigeria. “It’s a huge shrink, and if people like that are many, if they multiply themselves into a few more, they can overthrow our democracy.”

When asked to make recommendations on how to go about the prosecution, Sagay said, “So, it should be looked at with the most rigorous glass…that is possible, to pick up every bit of thing that went wrong.

“And every aspect of those who participated in it the police should go after them, and prosecute all of them, because, it’s most embarrassing, very shameful. “And they could have known that there is no way they could have gotten away with it. So, it was madness. But it’s embarrassing madness of this country.”