Benue Labour Party Ward Chairman Killed By Gunmen

A ward chairman of the Labour Party in Benue state, Mr. Nathaniel Ochoche, has been killed by gunmen.

Ochoche was said to be among the four mourners killed during an ambush that left many injured and several others still missing, while returning from a funeral in Ugbokpo, the local government headquarters, last week Friday.

LP in a statement in Makurdi by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tersoo Orbunde, said the deceased was the Edikwu Ward 2 Chairman of the party in Apa LGA.

The statement read: “It is with rude shock that the Benue State Secretariat of the Labour Party received the news of the murder of its Chairman in Edikwu Ward 2 in Apa council, Nathaniel Ochoche, who was ambushed and killed by armed Fulani militia.

“Until his death, Ochoche was a consummate party man, who worked assiduously hard for the growth of his community, constituency and country both in words and works.

“The Benue State Executive Committee of the Labour Party sends it deepest condolence to the wife, children and the entire family members of the deceased over this terrible and unfortunate incident.

“As a party, with people centred programme, we condemn in its totality the continuous callous acts of armed Fulani militia. We, therefore, call on the federal and state governments, and all relevant authorities and stakeholders to rise up to the occasion of protecting the lives and properties of the people and stop the unwarranted killings by suspected criminal Fulani herdsmen.