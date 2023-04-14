Call Your ‘Mob’ To Order – Onanuga Tells Peter Obi

The Chief Spokesperson to Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has asked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi to call his supporters to order.

Onanuga made this known in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

The Tinubu/Shettima spokesperson described Obi’s supporters as a ”verminous mob.”

Onanuga’s statement comes on the heels of a tweet by one JJ. Omojuwa @Omojuwa, who alleged that the TIME staff that wrote ”the Bola Tinubu: Most Influential People of 2023′ story was under attack by the renowned headless mob.

The tweet further claimed that she had locked her Twitter account.

But, Onanuga has asked Obi to call his supporters to order before they commit murder in his name.

His tweet reads, ”Peter Obi’s verminous mob continues to embarrass our country because it can’t stomach the reality that he woefully lost the presidential election. Obi should please call these noxious characters to order before they commit murder in his name.”