Davido’s ‘Timeless’ Becomes First African Album To Top US iTunes Chart

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has set an African record on the US iTunes Albums Chart with his new album, ‘Timeless’.

The album topped the charts, making history as the first African album to do so in the world’s largest music market.

READ ALSO: Davido Reacts As ‘Timeless’ Hit 12 Million Streams In 24 Hours

Chart data confirmed this via its Twitter handle on Wednesday, saying, “#davido’s ‘Timeless’ becomes the first African album in history to reach #1 on US iTunes.”

The new album also set a new record for first-day streams on Audiomack.

The album is also currently No. 1 on the Nigerian Top Albums Chart, the UK Top Albums Chart, and in 17 other countries on Apple Music.