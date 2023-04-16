Dino Melaye Wins Kogi PDP Guber Primary

Dino Melaye, a lawmaker who represented Kogi West Senatorial district and a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant has been declared the winner of the party’s primary in Kogi State.

According to Ahmed Makarfi, the Chairman PDP Primary Election Committee, Melaye scored 313 votes against Idoko Ilonah’s 124 votes.

Others are: Awoniyi Sunday: 77 votes; Musa Wada: 56 votes.

READ ALSO: Wike Called Me 19 Times, Begging To Be Atiku’s Running Mate – Dino Melaye

Recall that a total of 27 individuals had picked up Expression of Interest forms to contest in the primary elections.

The primaries featured several notable personalities aside the former senator, including former deputy governor of the state Yomi Awoniyi, and former senator Attai Aidoko. Others who also contested include Kebiru Usman, Abdullahi Haruna, Zakaria Alfa, Musa Wada, Bolu Femi, and Idoko Idah.