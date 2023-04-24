Gov. Matawalle Reinstates Emir Dethroned For Turbaning Notorious Bandits Leader

Zamfara State governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has approved the reinstatement of Aliyu Maraca, to the throne of Emir of Birnin Yandoto.

Information Nigeria reports that Marafa was stripped off his title for conferring a traditional title of Sarki Fulani in July 2022, on a bandits leader, Ado Aliero, “as part of the peace building effort by his emirate.”

Consequently, the State government set up a committee to investigate the action of the Emir.

But, according to a statement on Sunday by Kabir Balarabe, the secretary to the Zamfara State government, the traditional ruler was reinstated following recommendations of the committee that investigated his role and cleared him of any complicity.

The statement read: “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has approved the reinstatement of Aliyu Marafa as the Emir of Birnin Yandoto. His reinstatement is based on the recommendations of the Committee constituted to investigate all issues pertaining to the conferment of a traditional title to a repentant bandit, Ado Aleiru.

“The committee found no evidence of any ill motive or collaboration between the Emir and the bandit.”

“Based on the findings of the committee, the traditional title was conferred on the repentant bandit as part of peace building efforts between the repentant bandit and banditry-affected communities in Tsafe and Gusau Local Government Areas, which include Yandoto town. The reinstatement takes immediate effect,” the statement added.