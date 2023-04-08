GRV’s Wife Slams Opposition Attacking Husband Over Inability To Speak Yoruba Language

Ify Rhodes-Vivour, the wife to Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has slammed those attacking her husband, over the inability to speak the Yoruba Language.

Prior to the 2023 gubernatorial election, the LP candidate was marred with several controversies including his state of origin, name, and inability to communicate in the Yoruba language.

In a post via her Twitter handle, Ify described those that stood against her spouse as ‘bigots’ saying she hopes they maintain the same energy when they visit hospitals at home and abroad for treatment.

According to Ify, death stared people in the face during the Lagos gubernatorial poll, lamenting some people lost their lives.

Ify said elections have consequences and once bigots set a precedent, they have no control over how people react.

Rejecting the election outcome, Ify Rhodes-Vivour claimed LP won the election as the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), do not represent the wishes of peaceful Lagosians.

She said: “This is for the Nigerian bigots who say they cannot vote a man because he doesn’t speak their language.

“I hope you maintain the same energy by receiving medical care only from doctors/surgeons who speak your language, home and abroad. You better be consistent with this madness.

“Death stared people in the face during this election. Some lost their lives. Bigots responsible didn’t “withhold” their prejudice. Elections have consequences. Once bigots set a precedent, they have no control over how people react. Which means it may be difficult to draw a line.

“The results do not represent the wishes of the majority of peaceful Lagosians…results from our agents and situation room indicated we won.”