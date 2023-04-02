I’ll Never Campaign For Anybody Till I Go To Heaven – Oyedepo On Alleged Telephone Conversation With Peter Obi

Founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo has reiterated that he has never campaigned or spoken on behalf of any politician during elections in Nigeria.

The renowned cleric made this known on Sunday while speaking on the subject of faith at the church’s headquarters at Faith Tabernacle, Ota, hours after an alleged audio recording of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, begging the cleric to help instruct Christians to vote for him surfaced.

Oyedepo however said he never spoke to any group of people on behalf of any politician.

According to him, all political parties sought his prayers and advice before the election and he availed them.

His words: “Nobody had ever told me what to say in this world. No.

READ ALSO: APC Can’t Stop Being Fraudulent – Obi Reacts To Alleged Conversation With Oyedepo

“I have never campaigned for anybody or spoken on anybody’s behalf and I will not do that till I go to heaven.

“There is no (political) party in this country that didn’t come to me for prayers and advice.

“I advised them, some, they didn’t take. Those who chose to take it, they see results; those who said no, they are going about it (laughs).

“If you still come again, I will still tell you, it doesn’t change.”

Information Nigeria reports that the bishop has been a strong critic of the ruling All Progressives Congress.