“I’m Disappointed Tinubu Didn’t Participate In Abuja Marathon” – Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore has expressed disappointment after the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu failed to participate in the 2023 Abuja Marathon.

The rights activist who was one of the participants in the maiden edition of the Abuja International Marathon stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

He also expressed disappointment over the absence of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, at the race.

READ ALSO: Souls Of Ruined Nigerians Will Haunt You – Sowore Rubbishes Buhari’s Apology

However, addressing journalists in Abuja, Sowore said: “This is the first Abuja marathon, I participated and I ran longer than I expected. I expected that the Minister of FCT would be here.

“I was even expecting Tinubu to be here, but apparently, I am the only presidential candidate standing after the election.

“I ran with kids, great kids. I am of the opinion that we are wasting a lot of talents in this country.”

Sowore pointed out that sports was an important tool towards uniting Nigerians and generating employment for the youths.