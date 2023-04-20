Imo Elders, Uzodinma Adopt Iwuanyanwu As Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide President General

Elder statesman, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has emerged as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, replacing late George Obiozor.

A delegation of the Imo State Elders Council, led by the chairman, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, presented Iwuanyanwu to Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday, at the Government House, Owerri.

Information Nigeria reports that the Council of Elders, at the Executive Chambers came to present their resolution for the adoption and implementation of the Charter of Equity in political positions across the State.

Ilomuanya who told Uzodinma that the decision to adopt Iwuanyanwu was taken by the Council of Elders at its meeting, appealed to the governor to grant his approval.

While the delegate described Iwuanyanwu as a versatile, dynamic and broad-minded personality, Uzodimma commended the elders on their choice and congratulated the Statesman, Iwuanyanwu for accepting to serve Igbos and the Nation in this capacity.

Iwuanyanwu, in his remarks said, “this being the first time Igbos unanimously decide on who should lead them, I identify it as a sacred assignment and I am happy to accept this responsibility.”

While commending the governor for his leadership capacity and political willpower in the development of the State, he expressed joy on how the reconstructed Owerri-Okigwe road and other roads across the State has improved livelihood.

The Elders Council however observed a minute silence in honour of the late President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Obiozor.