Hippopotamus Kills Pregnant Woman At River Benue

Tragedy erupted in a village in Benue State as a wild Hippopotamus allegedly attacked and killed a pregnant woman, along the old bridge crossing point of River Benue, on Tuesday.

An eye witness report revealed that the woman had gone that Tuesday, to the island with other traders to buy vegetables for commercial purpose when she was attacked at the shore of the river.

It was also gathered that the woman, whose identity was not clear, was being ferried in an engine boat, which developed a fault and transferred to wooden one.

The attacked boat was broken into pieces, with the victim drowning.

However, a search party was introduced and her body recovered on Wednesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State Police Command, SP Sewuese Anene, could not be reached for confirmation as her phone was not responding.