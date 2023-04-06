IPOB: Court Remands Eze Igbo, Nwajagu To Ikoyi Facility For 30 Days

The Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, on Wednesday, ordered that the Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Fredrick Nwajagu, be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for threatening to bring the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos State.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) confirmed Nwajagu’s arrest on the 1st of April after he made an inciting statement in a video.

He called on Igbo indigenes in Lagos to appeal to members of the IPOB to defend their properties from looters.

Following his arrest, Nwajagu was charged with conspiracy and breach of public peace.

Peter Nwaka, the chief magistrate, in his ruling ordered that Nwajagu should be kept at the Ikoyi facility for 30 days, before adjourning the case until May 3.

Thomas Nurudeen, the State prosecutor, told the court that Nwajagu and some others, who are on the run, committed the offences on March 26 at 2, Akeem Shitu Street, Ajao Estate, Lagos.

According to Nurudeen, Nwajagu put fear in Lagos residents when he threatened to bring IPOB to shut down the State.

He furthered that the alleged offences of Nwajagu contravene sections 168 (d) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.