Obi ‘Completely’ Lied About His Conversation With Oyedepo – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 25 election, has accused his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, of lying about his phone conversation with Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel).

The viral audio, which had caused controversy on social media, alleged that Obi asked Bishop Oyedepo to mobilize support for him from the Church.

The leaked recording also claimed that the former governor of Anambra stated that the 2023 presidential election was a “religious war” and asked Oyedepo to reach out to the Christians in the South West, Kwara, Kogi, and Niger states.

Following this, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said the actions of Obi and the Party are treasonable and could lead to insurrection.

But in a statement on Wednesday via Twitter, Obi finally denied the conversation, stating that the audio call was fake and doctored, and claimed that there is pressure for him to leave the country.

READ ALSO: Easter: FG Announces Friday, Monday Public Holiday

“These have come and continued to manifest in different ways, such as the malicious accusation of the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, the circulation of a fake doctored audio call, and a pressure on me to leave the country.

“Let me reiterate that the audio call being circulated is fake, and at no time throughout the campaign and now did I ever say, think, or even imply that the 2023 election is, or was a religious war,” he said.

However, Sowore reacting to the development via Twitter on Wednesday, said the LP’s presidential candidate stance about his phone call with Oyedepo after he had sought the pastor’s extraordinary help is far from the truth.

He wrote: “How does a LIAR reply when he or she is told, “Liar, liar, pants on fire” they simply say, “I don’t care, I don’t care, I can buy another pair.” @Peterobi just completely lied about his phone call to @BishopOyedepofdn who went on seeking extraordinary help even though his top aides including @UtomiPat have all fessed up. #Revolutionnow”