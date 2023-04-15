Kano Supplementary Polls: Thugs Attack Polling Unit, Disperse Voters

Thugs wielding dangerous weapons in their hundreds, have attacked a polling unit in Alasawa Kwaciri ward 030, Kurna Gabas of Fagge LGA of Kano State, and dispersed voters.

Men and women were seen running for their lives to escape danger as thugs threw stones at them.

However, armed policemen intervened and stopped the violence and also chased the thugs away, thereby providing protection for activities to continue.

The police present protected the polling materials and INEC workers and called back the people to continue casting their votes.

Recalled that voting began on Saturday morning at the ward in Kano which is one of the places supplementary elections have been declared.