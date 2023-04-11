Keyamo Boasts Of APC Dominating South-East, Mocks Labour Party, PDP

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is now the leading party in the South-East.

Keyamo who stated this via Twitter on Monday said, despite the noise from the Labour Party (LP) and Peter Obi, it’s presidential candidate, APC emerged the leading Party in the eastern region.

The spokesperson of the APC’s presidential campaign council also threw shades at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), adding that the party disappeared from the radar of the South-East people.

He tweeted, “In the midst of all the noise by the Labour Party and Peter Obi, guess what? The APC is now the leading party in the South East: it has six Senators-elect, same as the Labour Party, YPP has one, APGA has one & PDP one; as for Governors APC has two (one to replace another in Ebonyi) whilst LP has one, APGA one and PDP one.

“For taking the people of South-East for granted, PDP simply disappeared from their radar! Special tribute to all our APC South Eastern brothers and sisters for proverbially pulling the chestnuts out of the fire! Daalu! My respects!”