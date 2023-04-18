Kidnappers Abduct Couple Returning From Church In Osun

Suspected kidnappers have abducted a couple along the Osogbo-Iragbiji road in Osun State.

The duo were reportedly abducted on Saturday as they were returning from a church programme at about 4am.

While riding on a motorcycle, the couple ran into an ambush mounted by the kidnappers according to News Agency of Nigeria.

The police spokesperson in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident in Osogbo on Monday and assured that the police were on the trail of the suspects.

“Operatives are combing the bush in the area and we assure the public that the victims will be rescued and the criminals will not escape justice,’’ she said.

Local hunters are also said to be searching the forest for the couple and the abductors.