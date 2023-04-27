NAFDAC Raises Alarm Over Substandard Cough Syrup In Circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has alerted Nigerians about a suspected substandard cough syrup called ‘Naturcold’ manufactured by Franken Group.

In a press statement on its website, NAFDAC disclosed that the cough syrup was purchased from unauthorized sources because it was not authorized for marketing in Cameroon.

The cough syrup is believed to have caused the deaths of six children under the age of five at a health facility in the health district of Fundong, in the North-West region of Cameroon.

The North-West Region of Cameroon delegate for Public Health said the children showed a decrease in kidney function after consuming the suspected substandard cough syrup.

“Although the product is not in NAFDAC database, importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and use of the substandard (contaminated) syrups. All medical products must be obtained from authorised/licensed suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

“NAFDAC implores members of the public to desist from purchasing medicinal products from unauthorised sources such as roadside vendors and street hawkers as fake drugs are mostly smuggled into the country from neighbouring countries and distributed through such inappropriate channels.

“Anyone in possession of the above-mentioned product is advised to discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office. If you, or someone you know, have used these products, or suffered any adverse reaction/event after use, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional.”