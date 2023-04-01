NBC Fines Channels TV N5m Over Interview With Datti Baba-Ahmed

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has slammed a fine of ₦5 million on Channels Television for breaking the broadcasting law in a programme with Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate.

Information Nigeria reports that, the reaction is coming after the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu petitioned the Commission to sanction the station for breaching the broadcasting code

In a letter dated March 27, obtained on Friday in Abuja and addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of Channels, the NBC disclosed the station violated broadcasting code.

The titled letter, “Broadcast of an Inciting Interview, A Sanction,” signed by Balarabe Ilelah, the commission’s Director-General read in part: “The NBC monitored the broadcast of a live interview of the running mate of the Labour Party Vice presidential candidate, Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, by the anchor of Politics Today, Seun Okibaloye, on Wednesday, March 22.

“Dr Baba-Ahmed said it will be unconstitutional to swear in an elected president on May 29, 2023, because of election Irregularities.”

According to him, the broadcast was volatile and capable of inciting public disorder and therefore violated some sections of the broadcasting code.

He revealed it includes the section that said no broadcast shall encourage, or incite, be repugnant to public feelings or contain offensive reference to any person or organisation, alive or dead or generally be disrespectful to human dignity.

Ilelah added that according to the broadcasting code, broadcasters shall ensure that no programme contained anything which amounted to subversion of constituted authority.

He recalled that the NBC had engaged Channels Television severally to consider public interest before any programme is broadcast to ensure that the country was not plunged into anarchy.

“Consequently, on the following infractions, Channels Television is hereby sanctioned and shall pay a penalty of N5,000,000 (five million naira) only in the first instance,” Ilelah said.

He added that any further infraction by the television station would attract higher sanctions.

“You are advised to pay within two weeks from the day of receipt of this letter or the penalty will be graduated,” the NBC Director-General said.